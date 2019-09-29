Minor planet named after Pandit Jasraj, first Indian musician to receive this honour

NEW DELHI: A minor planet, between Mars and Jupiter, has been named after ‘Pandit Jasraj’, the doyen of Indian classical vocal music.

International Astronomical Union (IAU) has named minor planet 2006 VP32 (number -300128), discovered on November 11, 2006 , as ‘Panditjasraj’.

‘Panditjasraj’ traverses the cosmos between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

“It was made official by IAU on September 23, followed by a citation,” his daughter Durga Jasraj said.

With this honour, Padma Vibhushan recepient Pandit Jasraj has become the first Indian musician to join the galaxy of immortal composers like Mozart, Beethoven and Tenor Luciano Pavarotti.

“Blessed… in this honour one can experience only god’s grace,” Pandit Jasraj said from the US. (AGENCIES)