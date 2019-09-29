Crisis for independent movies globally: Gurinder Chadha

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha on Sunday said smaller films have little room in theatrical distribution today.

The Indian-origin British filmmaker said in India mainstream and parallel cinema have always co-existed but she cannot see that happening anymore.

“There’s a great crisis globally for independent films. Those kind of smaller stories, relationship stories that aren’t big on visual effects, action, they’ve got squeezed. It’s a shame that I’m seeing that in India as well.

“I always held India up as an example of how lots of cinemas can co-exists, you even call it ‘parallel cinema.’ When I made ‘Bend it like Beckham’, it was the first ‘multiplex movie’… There’s room for everything. India has a tremendous film history,” Gurinder said. (AGENCIES)