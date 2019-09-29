Navy’s ‘second strike capability’ most significant as nuclear deterrent: Rajnath

ON BOARD INS VIKRAMADITYA: In the backdrop of Pakistan’s repeated talk about nuclear war, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that Indian Navy’s “second strike capability” as a nuclear deterrent is “most significant”.

“Second strike capability” is an assured capability of an armed force to respond to a nuclear attack with its own nuclear weapons.

Addressing the Navy personnel on aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, the Minister said, “I am aware that after the Pulwama attack, when the country responded effectively through strikes on terror camps in Balakot, the Western Fleet was immediately deployed in a strong posture in the northern Arabian Sea. (AGENCIES)