Navy’s ‘second strike capability’ most significant as nuclear deterrent: Rajnath

ON BOARD INS VIKRAMADITYA: In the backdrop of Pakistan’s repeated talk about nuclear war, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that Indian Navy’s “second strike capability” as a nuclear deterrent is “most significant”.
“Second strike capability” is an assured capability of an armed force to respond to a nuclear attack with its own nuclear weapons.
Addressing the Navy personnel on aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, the Minister said, “I am aware that after the Pulwama attack, when the country responded effectively through strikes on terror camps in Balakot, the Western Fleet was immediately deployed in a strong posture in the northern Arabian Sea. (AGENCIES)
Editorial
Pak using drones to drop weapons
Kashmir Saffron gets international recognition
Expedite FCS&CA scam inquiry
Army ‘cleanses’ Siachen glacier
What is afflicting JK Cements?
Public functionaries must pay tax