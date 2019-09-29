Troops of India,Thailand conclude Exercise Maitree in Meghalaya

NEW DELHI: The joint military training exercise between Indian Army (IA) & Royal Thailand Army (RTA) which commenced on September 16, culminated on Sunday at the Foreign Training Node in Umroi, Meghalaya.
During the last couple of weeks, contingents of both Armies shared their expertise and experiences in counter terrorism operations and enhanced interoperability, Shillong-based Defence PRO Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said.
The scope of the exercise encompassed joint training in various facets of counter terrorism operations in urban and jungle environments.
The training culminated with a 48-hour outdoor exercise in which troops of both contingents carried out a cordon and search operation in a mock village. (AGENCIES)
Editorial
Pak using drones to drop weapons
Kashmir Saffron gets international recognition
Expedite FCS&CA scam inquiry
Army ‘cleanses’ Siachen glacier
What is afflicting JK Cements?
Public functionaries must pay tax