Troops of India,Thailand conclude Exercise Maitree in Meghalaya

NEW DELHI: The joint military training exercise between Indian Army (IA) & Royal Thailand Army (RTA) which commenced on September 16, culminated on Sunday at the Foreign Training Node in Umroi, Meghalaya.

During the last couple of weeks, contingents of both Armies shared their expertise and experiences in counter terrorism operations and enhanced interoperability, Shillong-based Defence PRO Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said.

The scope of the exercise encompassed joint training in various facets of counter terrorism operations in urban and jungle environments.

The training culminated with a 48-hour outdoor exercise in which troops of both contingents carried out a cordon and search operation in a mock village. (AGENCIES)