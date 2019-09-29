Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat begins 5-day visit to Maldives

NEW DELHI: Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Sunday arrived in the Maldives on a five-day visit aimed at further consolidating the already close defence and security cooperation between the two countries.

Official sources said Gen Rawat will hold wide-ranging discussions with Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi, Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid and Chief of Defence Forces of Maldives Gen Abdulla Shamaal and will explore ways to further deepen bilateral military cooperation.

The Army Chief will also call on President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

“The visit is aimed at strengthening close bilateral defence ties between the two nations. The Chief of Army Staff is scheduled to meet the national and armed forces leaders on wide ranging issues,” the Indian Army said in a tweet. (AGENCIES)