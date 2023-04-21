Militants may have been using natural cave-type hideouts

Top officials, agencies examine spot

*Steel core bullets seized, 11 detained

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Apr 21: Like Dhangri carnage, the militants used steel core bullets in Thursday’s strike on Army truck in which five bravehearts sacrificed their lives at Bhatta Durrian in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district even as teams of National Investigation Agency (NIA), State Investigation Agency (SIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and top police officials including DGP Dilbag Singh and Additional DGP Mukesh Singh visited the spot for investigations and reviewed the situation with top Army officials.

Police have detained 11 persons for questioning in connection with the terror attack which was described as well-planned by the militants and wouldn’t have been possible without the help of local support.

DGP Dilbag Singh and Additional DGP Jammu Mukesh Singh met top Army and police officials after visiting the spot to review situation emerging out of one of the deadliest terror attacks in the border district of Poonch which, as per the sources, was an ambush laid by at least 3-4 militants who might be affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit though responsibility for the attack has been taken by another group.

Police and Army officials were reportedly concerned over the attack which occurred in broad day-light on the Poonch-Rajouri-Jammu National Highway where traffic remained suspended for second consecutive day today as there was no trace of the militants.

Though Army launched multiple Special Force teams along with drones and surveillance helicopters to carry out search and destroy operations, no contact could be established with the militants who appeared to have escaped deep into dense Bhatta Durrian forests.

In October 2021 also, Army had conducted searches in Bhatta Durrian forests for nearly a fortnight for four-five militants who were involved in the martyrdom of nine Army soldiers, two of them JCOs, but they too had remained untraced.

Police have, however, detained 11 persons for questioning as their mobile telephone numbers were active in the area near the site of terror attack yesterday afternoon.

The NIA, SIA, IB, Army and police teams along with Forensic experts, Bomb Disposal Squads and sniffer dogs camped at the spot almost throughout the day today.

During spot examination, they recovered steel core bullets from the spot and three pins of grenades which had been used by the militants in the terror attack. In Dhangri attack also, the militants had used steel core bullets, sources said, adding the Army truck was hit by a series of bullets and grenades.

“At least three to four militants were involved in the attack, two of whom opened firing on the truck while another lobbed grenades targeting fuel tank and jawans travelling inside,” sources said, adding that the militants are suspected to be the LeT cadre hailing from Pakistan.

“Investigations are on about their route of ingress into the area. Searches are also being conducted extensively as some cave-type natural structures are present and there were reports that the militants might be using them for purpose of shelter with support of some locals for food etc.

All security and Intelligence agencies are coordinating the search operation, they said.

Five soldiers lost their lives in the attack while another one was seriously injured who is undergoing treatment in the Military Hospital.

Sources said some Central teams are also expected to visit the place for on spot investigations and the NIA is expected to take over investigations in the case.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team headed by a Deputy Inspector General rank officer was also present as the agency is likely to take over the case.

Initial reports suggest the presence of around five terrorists and the Army truck is believed to have been attacked from three different sides. After the ambush, the militants possibly used grenades as well as sticky bombs that set the vehicle ablaze.

The officials said those who executed the attack are believed to have been present in Rajouri and Poonch for more than one year and had adequate knowledge of the terrain which is quite tough, they said.

The area is a hot bed of Jammu and Kashmir Gaznavi Force (JKGF) as its ‘commander’ Rafiq Ahmed alias Rafiq Nayi, who is a resident of the area, they added.

At present, three to four terrorist groups are active in the region of Rajouri and Poonch, the sources said.

Banned terror group People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a proxy wing of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, has claimed responsibility for the attack. There are reports suggesting that it was a handiwork of banned Lashkar-e-Toiba group also.

The entire area of Tota-Gali-Bhatta Durrian, which has dense forests, has been cordoned off.

Officials said drones and sniffer dogs are being used to trace the terrorists, adding the Army also conducted a recee of the area with a MI-chopper.

Officials said a high alert has been sounded in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch amid heightened vigil along the Line of Control.