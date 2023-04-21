Join hands with Govt in eradicating drug menace in J&K: LG to youth

‘Some people trying to destroy young generation’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today urged the youths to join hands with the Government in eradicating the drug menace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha said this while addressing the Rajya Puraskar Ceremony of J-K Bharat Scouts and Guides here today.

“The way the illicit trade of drugs is increasing …The way youth are being destroyed, I think it is the right time for Scouts and Guides to join and take part in this campaign,” he said.

Some people are trying to destroy the young generation in the country, Sinha said.

“We want to make a mechanism to take strict and strong action against those involved in the drug trade and destroying the young generation,’’ he added.

“Wherever you see such elements in schools, universities or in any colony, please provide us with information about them. Strong action will be taken against them,” the LG said.

The police and administration are acting against it. However, there is a need for social awakening. All should join us in this campaign to put an end to this menace, he said.

Sinha further said that the young generation is the key to change and today they are eager to play a bigger role in sustainable economic growth and social cohesion.

“With their commitment to selfless service, Scouts and Guides are contributing to building an inclusive and prosperous society,” he said.

In the fast-changing world, Scouts and Guides will have to turn their voice into action, they must engage in social welfare works to complement the Government’s efforts and to develop new youth networks to promote peaceful, equal and just communities,” Sinha said.

Earlier, Sinha attended the Rajya Puraskar ceremony of J&K Bharat Scouts & Guides today at Convention Centre.

The Lt Governor, who is also the chief patron of Jammu & Kashmir Bharat Scouts & Guides, congratulated the Rajya Puraskar Awardee Scouts & Guides and lauded their contribution to the society.

“With its aspirational vision, Scouts & Guides is leading the change in society especially by serving vulnerable section of the community & enabling the youth leaders to drive transformative change,” he said.

The Lt Governor called upon the youth to follow the rich legacy of Mahamana Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya and dedicate themselves in the service of the nation.

The Lt Governor also urged the trainers and teaching community to nurture individual growth and leadership qualities amongst the youth.

“Young generation is the main stakeholder of the future and it is our collective responsibility to provide them with the opportunities to fulfil their potential and strengthen their involvement in development processes,” he said.

On the occasion, Sinha felicitated the Scouts & Guides from various schools with Rajya Puraskar Award Certificates.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member Parliament; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Wg. Cdr MM Joshi, Commissioner J&K Bharat Scouts & Guides; Nasreen Khan, Administrator, Bharat Scouts & Guides, J&K and Ladakh Chapter, besides Guide Captains, Instructors, Principals, teachers & students from various schools were present.