Militant killed in Shopian encounter, operation underway

SRINAGAR : A militant was killed in an encounter, which ensued after security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in south Kashmir district of Shopian on Friday.

Official sources said that following specific information about presence of militants, a joint CASO was launched by Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police, Army and CRPF at Ganowpora in Shopian on Friday.

However, they said when security forces were moving towards the particular area, militants hiding there, fired at them with automatic weapons.

“The security forces retaliated ensuing in an encounter,” they said, adding an unidentified militant was killed in the exchange of fire.

They said the operation was still going on when the reports last came in. “Additional security forces have been deployed in adjoining areas of the encounter site to maintain law and order,” they added. (AGENCIES)