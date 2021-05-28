Government approves salary increment for NHM employees Measure to boost morale of Health Employees working on COVID control : FC H&ME, Shri Atal Dulloo

Jammu 28th May; In a major decision, Government has accorded approval for substantial hike in salary of employees who are working under NHM in the Union Territory of J&K. The decision in this regard has been conveyed to the Union Territory of J&K in the approval received for Programme Implementation Plan for the FY 2021-22 that was projected by UT Govt. to boost the morale of the employees who have been working tirelessly in curbing Covid-19.

As per the approval accorded by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, GoI, in addition to annual increment budget of 5%, for the first time additional increment of about 12% has been approved as hike in salary for NHM employees through restructuring and rationalization. The exact amount of individual increment in this regard shall be notified by Executive Committee of State Health Society headed by Financial Commissioner, H&ME Deptt., Sh. Atal Dulloo shortly.

Mohammed Yasin Choudhary, IAS, Mission Director NHM, J&K said that the salary hike, particularly the salary revision was one of the long pending demands of NHM employees working in the Union Territory. It was under consideration of the Government and was actively pursued by the UT Administration in the National Programme Coordination Committee Meeting for the FY 2021-22 with MoH&FW, GoI.

He thanked Shri Manoj Sinha, Lt. Governor, UT of J&K, Shri Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Hon’ble Lt. Governor and Sh. Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education Department for their efforts in ensuring approval of increment in favour of NHM employees from Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, GoI for recognition of their services.

He added that in these unprecedented and challenging times of the pandemic, “COVID warriors” of Health & Medical Education Department, including NHM employees, have risen to the challenge and are effectively and selflessly providing holistic health care services to counter the spread of the coronavirus and treat the infected.

It is pertinent to mention here that, the Jammu and Kashmir government in its employee friendly measures had also recently announced grant of loyalty bonus for contractual staff of the National Health Mission (NHM) for the financial year 2020-21.