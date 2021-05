Srinagar : Government on Friday appointed Arun Kumar Mehta (IAS, AGMUT) as the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Consequent upon the appointment of B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, IAS (CG:1987), Chief Secretary, J&K, as Officer on Special Duty in the Department of Commerce, Government of India, Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS (AGMUT:1988) is hereby appointed as Chief Secretary, J&K from the date B.V.R. Subrahmanyam relinquishes the charge,” reads the order.