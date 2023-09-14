Militancy being revived while BJP self-pats its back: Cong

‘BJP must apologize for insult of martyrs’

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Sept 14: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee today expressed grave concern over the incident in Kukarnag (Anantnag district) as well as in Narla area of Kalakote in Rajouri district in which several senior Army and Police officers and jawans have been martyred as gun fire against terrorists and demanded that the Govt should adopt more effective strategy and concrete action to deal with the situation.

Addressing in a Press conference here today, JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla and chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma saluted the martyrs and expressed sympathies with their families but regretted that the entire nation was paying homage to the martyrs, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the top brass of BJP were celebrating G-20 success. “We seek apology from the leadership of BJP and the Prime Minister for this insult to the martyrs,” he said.

The then Governor Satya Pal Malik has also made revelations calling the nation but the Prime Minister Modi was doing shooting when a grave and serious attack like Pulwama has taken place in Kashmir.

Bhalla expressed shock over the Wednesday’s incident which has exposed the claims of the Govt and claimed that militancy is reviving its ugly heads in different parts in J&K and the Govt must adopt some more effective & concrete action plan to eliminate terrorism. They said how long the nation will tolerate the martyrdom of our officers and jawans of Army, Paramilitary forces and J&K Police in fighting at the cost of bravery and sacrifices of our soldiers.

They said that several incidents have taken place in the hitherto peaceful region of Rajouri and Poonch in which several Army/security persons have lost lives and innocent minority community have lost lives. In Kashmir Valley too selective targeted killings have taken place in several parts. This is a matter of serious concern. But unfortunately the BJP is patting its own back claiming that they have crushed militancy in J&K.

Congress leader said that party is firmly behind the Army and security forces and it is for the Govt of the day to chalk out concrete action plan to eliminate terrorism and deal with Pakistan, party is with the nation, they added.

Neeraj Gupta, secretary (Media Coordinator) was also present during conference.