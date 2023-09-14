PK sends letter to PM demanding recognition of Hindu genocide

KPs observe Balidan Diwas

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 14: Kashmiri Pandits observed 35th Baildan Diwas across the country today in which glowing tribute were paid to community martyrs and jawans of security forces, police and other civilians who were killed by terrorists during last 35 years of turmoil.

Panun Kashmir (PK) organised a programme at Kangra Fort, Barnai in which hundreds of community people gathered on the occasion paid tribute to martyrs by observing two minutes silence. On the occasion P K, Chairman Dr Ajay Chrungoo and its general secretary, Kuldeep Raina released a letter addressed to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi demanding recognition of genocide of Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir as it is an imperative necessity not only for survival of the Hindus in Kashmir but also putting a halt on the expansion of this genocidal Jehad in rest of India. Further it demanded enactment of law on the prevention and punishment of crime of genocide, reorganisationof J&K by carving out a separate homeland for KPs with UT status on the East and North of river Jehlum, recognizing of Jehad as a war and start dealing with terrorism in J&K in its real ideological context and content, relocate Hindus living in Kashmir outside Valley before one more gruesome tragedy happens with them.

It further said that Government should realize that besides Pakistan, the terrorism and separatism is nursed and cultivated locally and it grows from within the civil domains

The day is also observed by entire community as the Black Day.

This year’s Balidan Diwas started with the Shradh Sankalp by Meenakshi Sharan for all the Hindus subjected to genocide from centuries by the Jihadis that has reached the new normal with the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.

Aarti Tiku Singh, a journalist said,”Panun Kashmir has been working relentlessly for the reversal of KP genocide.

Ankur Sharma, president, Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal,said “Propaganda peddlers are hiding the truth about Jihad in Jammu and Kashmir. They are giving cover to ideological fountainheads of Lashkar -e- Tayyaa in Jammu.

Sanjay Dixit,Chairman, Jaipur Dialogues, while speaking on the occasion said, “PK has upheld Bharat amid all odds in Kashmir and sensitised the public opinion about the reality of Jihad in Kashmir and its consequences on rest of India.

Eminent scholar, Dr.Shashi Shekher Toshkhani, said, “Genocide of Kashmir Pandist must be seen in the national perspective as the thrust of Jihad is to dislodge Hindus from all over India.

Shailendra Aima, vice chairman ,PK alleged,” Indian State has abandoned Kashmiri Pandist to bail out Jihadis in Kashmir. Dr.Ajay Chrungoo,Chairman , PK said, “KPs must uphold the martyrdom and sacrifices of their ancestors and the Hindus all over India who never gave up Dharma but preferred to give their lives to uphold Sanatan Dharma.

On this occasion, eminent poet and writer Badri Nath “Abhilash” was honoured with Panun Kashmir Samman for his immense contribution towards the genocide literature in the mother tongue Kashmiri.

Musical tribute to the martyrs was paid by eminent singers Rajesh Khar, Kuldeep Kalla and their band of musicians.

Vote of thanks was presented by B L Koul ,secretary ,(Organisation), PK. Proceedings were conducted by senior PK leader, Pyare Lal Raina.

The Martyrs Day was also observed by Kashmiri Pandit Conference (KPC) at Delhi and other places. At Delhi KPC chief, Kundan Kashmiri while paying tribute to KP martyrs the jawans of security forces and police who laid down their lives for protecting the unity and integrity of the country said that nation in general and KPs in particular can never forget their sacrifices.

The KPC activists wore black badges as a mark of protest and switched off the lights in their residential houses for one hour in the evening as a mark of protest against the killings.

The Balidan Diwas was observed by All State Kashmiri Pandit Conference (ASKPC) in which homage was paid to hundreds of community martyrs.

R K Wangnoo president, ASKPC said community can’t forget the sacrifices of the martyrs and it will continue struggle to achieve the goal.

PK senior activist Ramesh Manwati while paying tribute to martyrs at Delhi said the terrorism has eaten up vitals of society and it is high time that the Government should take a tough stand against the terrorism as well as Pakistan.