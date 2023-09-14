Public resents casual approach of Govt towards their issues: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 14: Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari today said that the people of Jammu are not satisfied with the casual approach of the authorities towards their basic issues and there is strong resentment among the public against government.

He was addressing a ward-wise review meeting of the Party leaders, held at Apni Party office, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu ahead of upcoming Urban Local Body elections. Provincial president, Jammu, Manjit Singh and senior Provincial vice president Faqir Nath and other leaders of the Party also attended.

During the meeting, the leaders informed the Party president about their working and activities which are being carried out in the Municipal wards of Jammu Municipal Corporation.

The leaders expressed their concern over the poor implementation of the Smart City project, improper drainage system that leads to water logging during rainfall in the main chowks, and low-lying residential areas falling under JMC.

The Party leaders also informed the Party president about the failure of the authorities in providing basic amenities to the people in the Jammu Municipal wards. There is anger among the Jammu residents, and business community against the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) for generating excessive electricity bills following the installation of Smart Meters and it sparked a series of protests, the Party leaders informed Bukhari.

Bukhari appreciated the Party leaders for working tirelessly for the public welfare and highlighting the concerns of the people without discrimination. He said Jammu has suffered badly because the authorities are working in a wayward manner without considering the worries of the common masses.

Directing the Party leaders to get ready for Urban Local Body and Panchayat elections, the Apni Party president hoped that the people would appreciate and support the work of the Party leaders by extending their support to the candidates.

“The ULB elections would be eye openers for those who claimed to be champion of Jammu because they have betrayed people, who voted them to power in 2014 in the erstwhile J&K. The people had hopes, but Jammu was deprived of basic amenities. The launch of Smart City Project had given hope for the people, but it appeared to have failed before its take-off,” he added.

The condition of the business community, taxi operators at Railway Station in Jammu, heritage of Mubarak Mandi Palace, and other places of Tourism importance cannot be ignored. The authorities have completely failed to perform as per the expectation of the people. Hence, the holding of early Assembly elections in J&K is the only solution to address the growing issues in Jammu as well as Kashmir regions,” he said.

Manjit Singh explained the preparedness of the Party leaders for Municipal elections.

He highlighted the recent protests across Jammu plains against the smart meters installation that has invoked sharp response from the power consumers because of excessive electricity bills.