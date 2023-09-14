Div Com conducts spot inspection to assess status of land acquisition

Jammu Airport expansion

* Directs to initiate work of terminal 1

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 14: Divisional Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar today carried out an on-site inspection of land acquisition for the expansion of Jammu Airport, with a special focus on the Animal Husbandry buildings in Belicharana.

The Div Com assessed the progress of land acquisition and addressed related issues.

It was revealed during the inspection that the land acquisition process is nearing completion, with only a few patches of land, with structures and office buildings belonging to Animal Husbandry in Belicharana, yet to be transferred to the authorities.

As per the authorities, a total of 22 structures have already been vacated by the Animal Husbandry Department to facilitate early start of work.

In response to this positive development, the Divisional Commissioner directed the Director Airport Authority Jammu to commence construction work on terminal 1 building, as the necessary land for the same has already been provided.

Additionally, the Divisional Commissioner issued instructions to the Director Animal Husbandry to expedite the construction of alternative buildings in designated areas such as Nagrota, Marh and Chatha.

Furthermore, the Divisional Commissioner emphasized the need to resolve the issues surrounding the allotted land for the approach road. The resolution is crucial to ensure the smooth and prompt completion of the relocation of Animal Husbandry buildings.

Div Com was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya; Director Animal Husbandry, Shubhra Sharma; ADC Jammu, Harvinder Singh; Director Airport, S K Garg and other concerned officers.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner chaired a meeting of district officers of Kathua to review progress of ongoing development works including Central Sponsored Schemes and other development projects here in the Conference hall of DC office Complex.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rakesh Minhas gave a detailed account of the district development profile.

Underscoring the need to synergize the efforts among the stakeholder departments, the Div Com called upon DC Kathua to convene a meeting of ACD, CEO, BDOs and XEN REW, XEN PWD (R&B) and contractors to achieve the desired objectives within stipulated time frame.