Anti-Sanatan INDI Alliance destined to face political wilderness: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

MATHWAR, Sept 14: Coming down heavily on those seeking eradication of Sanatan Dharma, Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said the INDI Alliance must understand that glorious civilization of Bharat has withstood the onslaughts of tyrants and aggressors at the strength of its eternal values.

“The INDI Alliance leaders under the patronage of the Congress have taken the tirade against Sanatan to next level in their Hate Modi Campaign and for lust of power but they will find themselves in the political wilderness by hurting sentiments of nearly a billion population”, he said at a function held at Mandal Mathwar to commemorate Meri Matti Mera Desh Abhyaan.

He said that Sanatan Dharma or Hinduism is a way of life which preaches love, compassion, righteousness and inclusiveness under the spirit of Vasudeva Kutumbakam. This concept holds the key for world peace and strengthening the bonds of brotherhood among all, not any particular community, section, region or religion. This innate strength of the Sanatan Dharma has been the source of its survival for thousands of decades, he said, adding that those criticizing Hinduism expose their lack of understanding and ignorance.

Rana said the great Sanatan Dharma and the glorious Indian civilisation treats the world as a family and this ethos holds promise for peace, harmony and tranquility, especially now when humanity is facing the biggest challenge of hate and intolerance. He said the INDI Alliance has problems with India taking a leadership role for forging universal bonding in true spirit of “Vasudeva Kutumbakam. All this is in consonance with the deeply ingrained Vedic philosophy, which does not differentiate between the people on religious or continental basis but treats them as one. This effort has been appreciated globally. He said every Sanatani begins the day with the prayers for everyone to be happy, everyone to be in good health and everyone to prosper as they believe God in every particle, least to speak of human beings.

Rana said it is incumbent upon every segment of the Indian society to unite and foil the machinations of the Sanatan bashers by working towards strengthening the bonds of brotherhood, the cornerstone of Indian ethos and glorious heritage. He said the spiritual land of India has emanated the message of humanity from times immemorial and guided humanity to peace, prosperity and spiritual bliss.