DC Srinagar chairs DLIC meet on NCAP, reviews progress of ongoing works

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 14: A meeting of District Level Implementation Committee (DLIC) on National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) was today held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad.

The meeting reviewed the progress of ongoing works on Rs 33 cr plan for 2022-23 under NCAP, aimed to reduce PM10 levels by 2025 to improve Air Quality Index in Srinagar district.

Besides, Commissioner SMC, Athar Amir Khan, the meeting was attended by Regional Director, Pollution Control Board, Kashmir; Joint Commissioner SMC, Chief Planning Officer, DFO Urban Secretary SDA, Chief Sanitation Officer, Chief Agriculture Officer, Chief Horticulture Officer, Executive Engineers of R&B and I&FC, District Floriculture Officer, District Officer Pollution Control Board, and other Engineers & Officers from SMC, FCS&CA, RTO, Traffic Police.

During the meeting, the DC took activity wise review and progress of all ongoing works under Rs 33 cr Plan for 2022-23 for implementation and monitoring of the NCAP in Srinagar District.

At the outset, the DC was apprised that out of 13 projects taken up under Rs 33 cr plan under NCAP, 12 projects are in progress including creating green zones by way of mass plantations/landscaping along western highways and adjoining areas, plantation of central verges/ medians of major city roads and paving of earthen shoulders, IEC activities to promote awareness regarding Air Pollution Control, implementation of Mission Life Actions and providing Briquetting Assembly for Management of Horticulture Waste, installation of Fountains in Srinagar City, Greening of Premises of SKIMS Soura, Development of landscaping and Greening in GMC (SMHS) & Super Specialty Shireen Bagh, paving, Plantation and installation of fountains on road side (preferably vertical/ornamental fountains) from Sonwar to Shivpora, Development, landscaping and greening of Amar Singh College, Greening and installation of fountains at Chattipadshahi Rainawari, while Rs 5 crore projects for Plantation of Vertical Planters at Piers of bridges/flyovers along with O&M has been tendered out.

On the occasion, the DC emphasised on completing all ongoing works under NCAP by accelerating the pace of works to enhance the green space across the City in order to improve quality of air in Srinagar District.