Rain water enters many houses, causes damage to property

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 14: Heavy rain during early hours today caused flood in several nallahs in Trikuta Nagar, Nanak Nagar, Gangyal and other adjoining areas and caused damage to the public property.

Reports said that rain during early morning hours caused flash flood in the Nallahs of Nanak Nagar, Preet Nagar and Trikuta Nagar. Several drains and lanes were also over flooded and water entered many houses and other business establishments, causing extensive damage to the public property.

A car parked in a flooded lane was washed away and plunged into a nallah and got trapped there for long. Later, it was dragged out by a tractor. The flood water entered into the houses/ rooms of the people during wee hours and they woke up and started flushing out water from their premises. However, after 5 am the water started receding. At some places, the people raised slogans against the JMC authorities for not conducting proper cleanliness of the drains and deep drains.

The locals said the intensity of the rain was high during early morning hours. Even in their compound and rooms about 1-2 ft water had accumulated. Their costly belongings and electronic gadgets were damaged. The power supply also remained affected for long in the area. It was high intensity rain today morning perhaps during last one month, they added.

They demanded that JMC authorities must take cognizance of the matter and ensure proper cleanliness of the Nallahs/ deep drains and normal drains in the area. Similar reports have been received from Gangyal, Preet Nagar, Jeevan Nagar area of Jammu.