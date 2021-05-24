Mid-air wedding: SpiceJet initiates action against passengers for flouting COVID norms

NEW DELHI : After the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) took cognisance of the COVID rules violation during a mid-air marriage on a SpiceJet chartered flight, the airline on Monday informed that it has initiated appropriate action against the passengers.

“A SpiceJet Boeing 737 was chartered by a travel agent in Madurai on May 23, 2021 for a group of passengers for a joy ride post their wedding. The client was clearly briefed on COVID guidelines to be followed and denied permission for any activity to be performed on board. The approval for this flight was taken as a joy ride for the wedding group,” SpiceJet said in a statement.

The airline clarified that the agent and the guest passengers were briefed in detail, both in writing as well as verbally, on social distancing and safety norms to be followed as per COVID guidelines both at the airport and onboard the aircraft throughout the journey.

“The group was repeatedly briefed on the safety norms to be followed by the operating cabin crew and advised to follow the protocols laid down by DGCA including restrictions on photography and videography. Despite repeated requests and reminders, the passengers did not follow COVID guidelines and the airline is taking appropriate action as per rules,” it added. (Agency)