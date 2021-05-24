COVID impact: Train service to remain suspended till May 31 on Baramulla-Banihal track

SRINAGAR: The train service between Baramulla in north Kashmir and Banihal in Jammu region, which was supposed to resume on Monday morning, was again suspended for one more week till May 31 amid no letup in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the valley.

A Railway official said that the service on 137-km-long Banihal-Baramulla route, comprising of 17 stations, will be suspended for one more week till May 31 to curtail the spread of the virus. This was the second time since May 10 that the suspension of the train service was extended by a week. The Railway Authorities on May 10 suspended the train service on Baramulla-Banihal track till May 17. Later, the suspension of the service was extended by another week till May 24.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday extended the COVID curfew, which was supposed to end on Monday morning, by another week till May 31 in all 20 districts of the Union Territory amid no relaxation in the number of fresh coronavirus cases and deaths.

Even though the spread of COVID-19 has dipped significantly in Srinagar, which still remains the highest contributor to the infection tally, the simultaneous rise in fresh cases across other districts in the valley is sustaining the spike. Barring Shopian, the number of fresh COVID-19 cases recorded everyday in the rest of the districts of the valley has remained in three digits, indicating that the virus has spread to villages and far-flung areas.

The railway service on Baramulla-Banihal track was partially resumed on February 22 after remaining suspended for over 11 months due to this pandemic.

The railway authorities had ordered suspension of train services between Banihal and Baramulla in the Kashmir division with immediate effect in March last year in view of outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the Union Territory. The service was initially suspended till March 31. But, the duration of suspension was extended several times due to no dwindling of COVID-19 cases.

In 2020, only a special train run of Kashmir’s first Luxury Glass-roofed AC train was held in September last year between Baramulla and Banihal for a documentary that was filmed on the 137-km-long rail link, which before the restrictions used to ferry over 30,000 commuters every day.

In order to make train journey in Kashmir valley comfortable and exciting, the Northern Railways in 2018 introduced the first Air-Conditioned train fitted with a glass-rooftop and bigger windowpanes for sightseeing.

However, the full-fledged operation of the special coach was not possible, first due to unrest post abrogation of special status of J&K on August 5 in 2019 and later due to COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. (Agency)