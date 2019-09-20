MHRD team visits J&K for finalization of special package

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 20: A team of Union Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) today visited J&K for the finalization of the action plan for the special financial package for Jammu and Kashmir for promoting academic excellence innovation and institutional support in the higher education sector.

Joint Secretary, Sanjay Kumar Sinha is the head of the team while Dr. Urmila Devi, Joint Secretary, UGC, Prof. Dileep N. Malkhede, Adviser-I, AICTE, and Dr. Renuka Mishra, Director (TE & RUSA), MHRD one of its members.

The team had detailed interaction with Vice Chancellors of the universities of the State and the officers of the Higher Education Department.

During the interaction, Secretary Higher Education Department, Talat Parvez Rohella, made a detailed presentation for the proposed action plan for the special package for Jammu and Kashmir in the higher education sector under various heads like research, innovation, entrepreneurship and quality improvement, faculty improvement, up- gradation of existing degree colleges, construction of new girls hostels etc, besides, new professional colleges, constituent college for universities, new women colleges, skill development activities in higher education institutions.

The visiting team took a positive note of the initiatives of Higher Education department and assured full support from the ministry of human development for all the endeavours of Higher Education and future requirement to achieve the objectives of National Education Policy and RUSA schemes.