Army Comdr visits LoC, other areas

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 20: Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the strategic Northern Command visited Kashmir Valley today to review the prevailing situation in the region.

The Army Commander accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon visited formations and units in the hinterland and Line of Control.

He was briefed on the counter terrorist operations undertaken in the hinterland as also the measures taken by the Commanders on ground to ensure safety and well being of the people.

He was apprised of the atrocities being committed by the terrorists against innocent civilians, who are leading their daily lives.

He also interacted with cross section of people from all walks of life and took a firsthand review of the prevailing situation in the Valley and on the Line of Control.

The Army Commander was briefed by the commanders on ground on the counter infiltration grid and the befitting response being given to the enemy on ceasefire violations.

Army Commander lauded the alertness, bravery and motivation of troops in discharging their duties in service of the nation.

He also commended the exemplary synergy amongst all security forces & civil administration and reinforced the need to be fully prepared to defeat the enemy designs.