MeT Predicts Intermittent Rains, Mostly During Evening In Jammu And Kashmir

SRINAGAR, June 27: Weather department here on Tuesday forecast intermittent light to moderate rain towards afternoon and evening in Jammu and Kashmir.

A meteorological department official said that from June 28- July 1, weather is expected to be partly cloudy. “Rain likely in the evening,” he said.

He said that water level in rivers and streams and nallas are also expected to rise.

“All are requested to remain cautious/alert during the active phase of monsoon in J&K,” he added.

In last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, he said, Srinagar recorded rainfall of 0.6mm, Qazigund 4.2 mm, Pahalgam 1.4 mm, Kupwara 0.0 mm, Kokernag 12.4 mm, Gulmarg 0.0 mm, Jammu 7.9 mm, Banihal 5.4 mm, Batote 8.8 mm, Katra 4.8 mm, Bhaderwah 16.6 mm and Kathua 25.4 mm.

Regarding the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 19.4°C against 17.6°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.1°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 17.0°C against 16.6°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.3°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 13.0°C against 13.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.3°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 17.5°C against 15.4°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.1°C for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 16.0°C against 16.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 11.5°C against 11.0°C on previous night and it was above normal by 0.1°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 25.1°C against 23.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 16.3°C (0.1°C below normal), Batote 17.1°C (0.9°C below normal), Katra 22.0°C (0.5°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 17.4°C (above normal by 1.0°C). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 7.4°C and 17.9°C respectively, he said. (Agencies)