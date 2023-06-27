India Logs Lowest Daily Covid Cases Since March 2020

New Delhi, Jun 27: India has recorded 33 fresh coronavirus infections, the lowest number of cases since March 2020, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The active cases have been recorded at 1,606 while the death toll was recorded at 5,31,903, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,032)

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,60,523 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (Agencies)