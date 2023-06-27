EMPLOYMENT (27-06-2023)

Required

1. Two Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency (wholesale) preferable with owned vehicle.

2. Two Computer Operator with good knowledge of Computer.

3. Two Medical Representative with good experience in relevant field.

Salary Negotiable according to Experience.

Freshers can also apply.

HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES

8 RESHAMGARH COLONY

BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL

NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU

E mail: -hrsjk2014@gmail.com

Mobile No.:- 9419189485, 9419193224

Required

Boy

Fresher for shop cum office with honorarium 5000/-

(Deals in Construction activities and Mobile Repairing)

Office Address: Near Subash Nagar, Petrol Pump, Jammu.

Whatsapp handwritten Bio Data to No. 9419145006 (Name, Address, Age, Qualification, Experience if any, contact no.)

Don’tcall, Only whatsapp 9419145006

PHARMA JOB

A well established Pharma Company

requires

MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE

(Male/Female)

HQ: KATHUA

Graduate with minimum one year experience in Pharma Company may send your update resume with photo

at

biocon76@gmail.com

REQUIRED

home cook

location

nanak nagar

CALL – 9596083042

REQUIRED

DISTRIBUTORS

WILDCRAFT is looking for a distributor for J&K for its multiple categories. If interested please reach out on 6006437664, 9419142450

Brij Cement

Required

Regional sales manager

Experience 5 Year

poSt for doda

For

Uma cement industries

Please call M. No:-

9906078478, 9419157908

Email id: info@brijcement.in

ravinder.kotwal@brijcement.in

REQUIRED

1. Accountant (Freseher) – No1.

2. Driver – No.1

3. Helper – No.2

4. Salesman – No. 1

For Hardware Store

Gole Gujral, Talab Tillo,

Near SOS School, Jammu

M.: 9419102770

Vacancy

Required sales man for the reputed Pharmaceutical Wholesale Agency in Jammu City, Freshers and experience both can apply, salary will be negotiable according to experience.

Driving licence is must for all.

Contact. No. 9419184824, 9419101022

REQUIRED

Urgent Required 1 Head Cook and two Helper for Fast Food and Indian Live Kitchen at Kachi Chhawni Jammu.

Salary between 12,000 to 25,000.

Plz. Contact: 9469676298, 7051883198

Calling and meeting time

10 AM to 6 PM.

Staff Required

A leading Educational Institute Requires

Counsellors : 2

Telecallers : 2

Pls Contact 7780900589

INDUSTRIAL REQUIREMENT

1. Production Manager and Production Supervisor, Store Incharge, HR Executive, Counsellor, Receptionist,

2. Accountant M/F Exp, Supervisor Computer Operator, Data Entry Operator, Electrician, Feild Supervisor, Electrical Engg,

3. B.Sc, M.Sc, QA, QC, Tellecaller ,CRM, Peon, Driver for truck

Address :- NMS Sidco Chowk, Bari Brahmna

Contact No:- 7298663220, 9796260300

Email: nmsjk2050@gmail.com