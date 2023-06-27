EMPLOYMENT (27-06-2023)

Required
1. Two Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency (wholesale) preferable with owned vehicle.
2. Two Computer Operator with good knowledge of Computer.
3. Two Medical Representative with good experience in relevant field.
Salary Negotiable according to Experience.
Freshers can also apply.
HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES
8 RESHAMGARH COLONY
BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL
NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU
E mail: -hrsjk2014@gmail.com
Mobile No.:- 9419189485, 9419193224
Required
Boy
Fresher for shop cum office with honorarium 5000/-
(Deals in Construction activities and Mobile Repairing)
Office Address: Near Subash Nagar, Petrol Pump, Jammu.
Whatsapp handwritten Bio Data to No. 9419145006 (Name, Address, Age, Qualification, Experience if any, contact no.)
Don’tcall, Only whatsapp 9419145006
PHARMA JOB
A well established Pharma Company
requires
MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE
(Male/Female)
HQ: KATHUA
Graduate with minimum one year experience in Pharma Company may send your update resume with photo
at
biocon76@gmail.com
REQUIRED
home cook
location
nanak nagar
CALL – 9596083042
REQUIRED
DISTRIBUTORS
WILDCRAFT is looking for a distributor for J&K for its multiple categories. If interested please reach out on 6006437664, 9419142450
Brij Cement
Required
Regional sales manager
Experience 5 Year
poSt for doda
For
Uma cement industries
Please call M. No:-
9906078478, 9419157908
Email id: info@brijcement.in
ravinder.kotwal@brijcement.in
REQUIRED
1. Accountant (Freseher) – No1.
2. Driver – No.1
3. Helper – No.2
4. Salesman – No. 1
For Hardware Store
Gole Gujral, Talab Tillo,
Near SOS School, Jammu
M.: 9419102770
Vacancy
Required sales man for the reputed Pharmaceutical Wholesale Agency in Jammu City, Freshers and experience both can apply, salary will be negotiable according to experience.
Driving licence is must for all.
Contact. No. 9419184824, 9419101022
REQUIRED
Urgent Required 1 Head Cook and two Helper for Fast Food and Indian Live Kitchen at Kachi Chhawni Jammu.
Salary between 12,000 to 25,000.
Plz. Contact: 9469676298, 7051883198
Calling and meeting time
10 AM to 6 PM.
Staff Required
A leading Educational Institute Requires
Counsellors : 2
Telecallers : 2
Pls Contact 7780900589
INDUSTRIAL REQUIREMENT
1. Production Manager and Production Supervisor, Store Incharge, HR Executive, Counsellor, Receptionist,
2. Accountant M/F Exp, Supervisor Computer Operator, Data Entry Operator, Electrician, Feild Supervisor, Electrical Engg,
3. B.Sc, M.Sc, QA, QC, Tellecaller ,CRM, Peon, Driver for truck
Address :- NMS Sidco Chowk, Bari Brahmna
Contact No:- 7298663220, 9796260300
Email: nmsjk2050@gmail.com