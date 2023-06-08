MeT Forecasts Mainly Dry Weather In Jammu And Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Jun 8: Mainly dry weather with lesser possibility of evening shower and thunderstorm has been forecast in Jammu and Kashmir till June 12.

“Mainly dry weather is expected but a brief spell of shower/thunderstorm mainly towards evening can’t be ruled out, although chances are less (10-20%),” said a meteorological department official. He said there would be gradual increase in temperature and warmer days are expected ahead.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 11.2°C against 12.4°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.2°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 10.2°C against 11.2°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.8°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 5.0°C against 6.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 10.4°C against 11.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 9.9°C against 8.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.0°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 5.6°C against 6.0°C on previous night and it was below normal by 2.4°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 21.7°C against 23.0°C on the previous night and it was 4.0°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.Banihal recorded a low of 11.5°C, Batote 13.0°C, Katra 19.6°C and Bhaderwah 8.8°C. (Agencies)