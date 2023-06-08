RBI MPC Meeting | Reserve Bank Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 6.5%

Chennai, Jun 8: Not belying the expectations, the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) did not change the repo rate from 6.50 per cent.

Announcing the decision of the MPC after its three-day deliberations, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday that the committee unanimously decided to keep the repo rate at 6.5 per cent.

Das said the MPC met on June 6th, 7th and 8th.