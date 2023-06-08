EMPLOYMENT (08-06-2023)

Immediate hiring!
Field Sales Executive, Jammu,
Salary 18k, age 25-35,
2 yrs Sales Experience,
result oriented, bike
mandatory. Don’t miss out!
Contact – 9329919470
WANTED
1 Maid/Cook for cooking and domestic works timing 8:30 am to 7 pm
2 Helper boy /girl to stay at home 24 hours .
3. Computer Home Tutor to teach coding to B.Tech first year student.
Area Gandhi Nagar (Small family)
Handsome Salary Negotiable
Contact .9419184919
Required
(ANM & GNM)
Dip Pharma
Male / Female Candidate
Nursing Staff
CONTACT No. :
8587962237
Required
Sales Executive for sale/marketing of tiles in Jammu Distt.
M/s Trikuta Tiles
Lower Thathar, Bantalab Jammu
Mob.: 9596873353
Urgently Required
Riders for delivery
Driving licence mandatory
Handsome salary, flexible working hours
Bike will be provided by
company
Address… Jammu
Call.. 7006175019
BUSINESS PARTNER NEEDED
We are an established agricultural company based in Jammu, operating in Jammu, Chandigarh and Gujrat. Since 2018, we have experienced significant growth with an annual turnover in the eight-figure range and a consistent growth rate of 100% per year. We are currently seeking partners to invest in our company and support our expansion plans.
To get in touch, please
contact us at 9796239294.
IMMEDIATELY REQUIRED
We need a Financer for a Govt. Project (within a two days).
Only Interested client Contact at: 9541899818