Widespread Light To Moderate Rain, Snow Over J&K During The Next 24 Hrs: MeT

SRINAGAR, Mar 13: A western disturbance is likely to trigger widespread light to moderate rain or snow in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

Meteorological Centre Srinagar said widespread light to moderate rain or snow, coupled with thunder over Jammu and Kashmir, would occur during the next 24 hours.

The weather will remain partially to generally cloudy today, with the possibility of widespread rain or snow in most of the places in Jammu and Kashmir.

The weather is likely to remain dry from March 15 to March 20, the MeT office said.

Gulmarg and the tourist hot spot of Pahalgam recorded subzero temperatures, while other stations also witnessed a slight drop during the intervening nights of Tuesday and Wednesday. However, the temperatures were recorded above normal in all the stations of the Kashmir Valley during this period of the season.

Srinagar witnessed a slight drop in the night temperature, recorded at a low of 5.4°C during the intervening nights of Tuesday and Wednesday, against the 5.9°C recorded the previous night. It was 1.7°C above normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Qazigund on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in south Kashmir recorded a low of 3.4°C against the 5.8°C, while the picnic spot of Kokernag also settled at 4.2°C against the 4.4°C recorded the previous night.

The night temperature at Pahalgam dropped to -0.5°C from 1.7°C a day ago. However, it was 0.7°C above normal for the famous tourist hot spot of south Kashmir.

The temperature at the ski resort of Gulmarg slightly improved by a few notches and was recorded at -1.2°C against -1.6°C the previous night. It was 2.1°C above normal for the valley of meadows in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Kupwara had a low of 4.5°C against 4.0°C the previous night. It was 2.2°C above normal for the frontier Kashmir district on Tuesday, the MeT office said.