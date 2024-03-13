LG Sinha Pays Obeisance At Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

JAMMU, Oct 22: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha today paid obeisance at the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district.

Paid obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine today. Prayed for peace, prosperity, happiness and well-being of one and all, Office of LG J&K post on X (formerly twitter).