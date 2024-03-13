4 Houses Damaged In Massive Fire In Jammu And Kashmir’s Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Mar 13: At least four houses were damaged in a fire incident in the old city of Srinagar late last night, officials said on Wednesday.

Fire and Emergency Service officials said that a fire broke out in a house at around 12.45 a.m. near Pather Masjid Zaina Kadal in the town of Srinagar and spread to the other three nearby houses, causing extensive damage to the property.

The fire tenders were rushed from the nearby fire stations to douse the leaping flames.

There was no report of any loss of life or injury to anyone in the incident, they said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, they added.