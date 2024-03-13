EMPLOYMENT (13-03-2024)

Urgent Requirement – Accountant

We need an accountant for a jewelry showroom at Airport Road (Gadigarh)

Timings – 10 AM till 8 PM

Monday to Saturday

Salary – 15 – 18 K

Experience – 1-3 years

Experience in Tally and TDS is

mandatory

Interested candidates may call on 8505961999

NEELKAMAL HIGH SCHOOL, THATHAR BANTALAB

REQUIRED STAFF

PRE-PRIMARY:-GRADUATION (experienced)/ N.T.T

General line teachers for primary clases

TGT:- MATHS, SCIENCE, ENGLISH , HINDI , SOCIAL SCIENCE.

PHYSICAL INSTRUCTOR having relevant experience

Dance and Art teacher

Salary negotiable

Contact no. 7298780937, 7006648361.

Submit your resume before 15th of March

For Reputed Newspaper

Urgently Required

10 News Reporters (field)

5 sale person

Address; 819/A Gandhi nagar , Jammu

Contact 7006477205

Tiny Tots School

193, Residency Road

Wanted teacher’s

for classes 6th to 10th of following subjects :-

1)Social Studies

2) Science

3) Maths

4) English

Contact No. – 9070905024

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Sec-D, Sainik Colony, Jammu

WANTED STAFF

1. TGT all Subject

2. PRT all Subject

3. Computer Operator

4. Sports Teacher

5. Music Teacher

6. Accountant/Driver Transport Incharge.

Note: Freshers are eligible

Salary Negotiable

Contact : 8716014024

Faculty Required

Ganpati Gurukul, Ganpati Complex,

Amar Colony, Main Gole Gujral Road,

Talab Tillo, Jammu

Urgently requires the following faculty :-

1) Trained and experienced Graduate/Post Graduate teachers for All Subjects to 8th, 9th & 10th classes (Both CBSE and JK BOARD)

2) Experienced Subject Experts/PGTs for All Medical, Non-Medical,Commerce & Arts subjects to 11th & 12th classes (Both CBSE & JK Board).

NOTE : Please mail your resume on

gurukulganpati@gmail.com OR Contact on Mob Nos 9419103696/9622294142.

ANNIZONE Meadow Of Angels, PreSchool

Requires

LKG/UKG Trs.

Dance Trs

(Experienced)

Rehari & Domana Branches

PH: 9797922717

REQUIRED

TELECALLER (Female)

Interested candidates can WhatsApp

their CV @ 9055580001

Staff Required

Well qualified Teachers Required

For the following post

1. S.St/English- BA, MA, B.Ed (High classes)

2. Science B. Sc/M.Sc/ B.Ed

3. Urdu BA, MA, B.Ed

4. Nursery/LKG/UKG (BA, B.Ed)

Principal

9419134065, 9086005599

Salary Negotiable

Submit your Resume within a week

TEACHERS/ STAFF REQUIRED

Lord Shiva High School Gho-Manhasan, Jammu requires P.G / B.Ed teachers for Eng, Sc., Maths, S.St, Hindi. NTT, Computers and PET. Computer knowing school clerk and drivers. Salary negotiable. Apply online with full bio data by or before 16.03.24.

E-mail: aaditya.magotra@gmail.com

WhatsApp: 9796441111

Staff Required

Billing Staff office- 3 person

Accounts staff – 2 persons

(Accountant Or Well Exp. And Knowledge of Accounts)

-Handsome salary basis knowledge and experience

– Conveyance must

(Residents of Kathua-Samba, Vijaypur Baribrahmana/ bishnah nearby Jakh Prefd)

Fairdeal Sales Corp

near Shri Ram School Jakh

7889367286 / 7006350110

ashutosh77785@gmail.com

JMCT (OPC) PRIVATE LIMITED

Urgently Required –

1. Office Co-ordinator -15 Female- P.G. + experience

2. Tele Caller – 30 Female-Graduate+ Experience

3. Marketing executive – 55 M/F – 12th pass and Must have 2 Wheeler

4. Graphic Designer – 10 M/F -(Corel Draw Knowing)

5. Office Peon – 5 Male (Dusting & Cleaning must)

Email id – jmcgroupjammu@gmail.com

Contact/ WhatsApp us: 9797323565/8493094333

Venue: Ist floor, Trikuta Shopping Complex, B C Road, Jammu