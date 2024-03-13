EMPLOYMENT (13-03-2024)

Urgent Requirement – Accountant
We need an accountant for a jewelry showroom at Airport Road (Gadigarh)
Timings – 10 AM till 8 PM
Monday to Saturday
Salary – 15 – 18 K
Experience – 1-3 years
Experience in Tally and TDS is
mandatory
Interested candidates may call on 8505961999
NEELKAMAL HIGH SCHOOL, THATHAR BANTALAB
REQUIRED STAFF
PRE-PRIMARY:-GRADUATION (experienced)/ N.T.T
General line teachers for primary clases
TGT:- MATHS, SCIENCE, ENGLISH , HINDI , SOCIAL SCIENCE.
PHYSICAL INSTRUCTOR having relevant experience
Dance and Art teacher
Salary negotiable
Contact no. 7298780937, 7006648361.
Submit your resume before 15th of March
For Reputed Newspaper
Urgently Required
10 News Reporters (field)
5 sale person
Address; 819/A Gandhi nagar , Jammu
Contact 7006477205
Tiny Tots School
193, Residency Road
Wanted teacher’s
for classes 6th to 10th of following subjects :-
1)Social Studies
2) Science
3) Maths
4) English
Contact No. – 9070905024
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
Sec-D, Sainik Colony, Jammu
WANTED STAFF
1. TGT all Subject
2. PRT all Subject
3. Computer Operator
4. Sports Teacher
5. Music Teacher
6. Accountant/Driver Transport Incharge.
Note: Freshers are eligible
Salary Negotiable
Contact : 8716014024
Faculty Required
Ganpati Gurukul, Ganpati Complex,
Amar Colony, Main Gole Gujral Road,
Talab Tillo, Jammu
Urgently requires the following faculty :-
1) Trained and experienced Graduate/Post Graduate teachers for All Subjects to 8th, 9th & 10th classes (Both CBSE and JK BOARD)
2) Experienced Subject Experts/PGTs for All Medical, Non-Medical,Commerce & Arts subjects to 11th & 12th classes (Both CBSE & JK Board).
NOTE : Please mail your resume on
gurukulganpati@gmail.com OR Contact on Mob Nos 9419103696/9622294142.
ANNIZONE Meadow Of Angels, PreSchool
Requires
LKG/UKG Trs.
Dance Trs
(Experienced)
Rehari & Domana Branches
PH: 9797922717
REQUIRED
TELECALLER (Female)
Interested candidates can WhatsApp
their CV @ 9055580001
Staff Required
Well qualified Teachers Required
For the following post
1. S.St/English- BA, MA, B.Ed (High classes)
2. Science B. Sc/M.Sc/ B.Ed
3. Urdu BA, MA, B.Ed
4. Nursery/LKG/UKG (BA, B.Ed)
Principal
9419134065, 9086005599
Salary Negotiable
Submit your Resume within a week
TEACHERS/ STAFF REQUIRED
Lord Shiva High School Gho-Manhasan, Jammu requires P.G / B.Ed teachers for Eng, Sc., Maths, S.St, Hindi. NTT, Computers and PET. Computer knowing school clerk and drivers. Salary negotiable. Apply online with full bio data by or before 16.03.24.
E-mail: aaditya.magotra@gmail.com
WhatsApp: 9796441111
Staff Required
Billing Staff office- 3 person
Accounts staff – 2 persons
(Accountant Or Well Exp. And Knowledge of Accounts)
-Handsome salary basis knowledge and experience
– Conveyance must
(Residents of Kathua-Samba, Vijaypur Baribrahmana/ bishnah nearby Jakh Prefd)
Fairdeal Sales Corp
near Shri Ram School Jakh
7889367286 / 7006350110
ashutosh77785@gmail.com
JMCT (OPC) PRIVATE LIMITED
Urgently Required –
1. Office Co-ordinator -15 Female- P.G. + experience
2. Tele Caller – 30 Female-Graduate+ Experience
3. Marketing executive – 55 M/F – 12th pass and Must have 2 Wheeler
4. Graphic Designer – 10 M/F -(Corel Draw Knowing)
5. Office Peon – 5 Male (Dusting & Cleaning must)
Email id – jmcgroupjammu@gmail.com
Contact/ WhatsApp us: 9797323565/8493094333
Venue: Ist floor, Trikuta Shopping Complex, B C Road, Jammu