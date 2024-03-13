J&K | Police Solves Burglary Case Within 12 Hrs In Baramulla, 3 Arrested

SRINAGAR, Mar 13: Police on Wednesday solved a burglary case within the 12-hour commissioning of crime, arrested three accused persons, and recovered the stolen property in Jammu and Kashmir Baramulla district.

Police Shree received a written complaint from one Abdul Aziz Bhat, alias Bhat Traders, a resident of Sheeri, stating therein that his salesman Zubair Ahmad Mir, a resident of Gantamulla Bala, has stolen hardware, sanitary items, and other items from the shop worth 6 lacs.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 11/2024 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Sheeri, and an investigation was initiated, the police said, and an investigation team of officers and officials was constituted to look into the matter.

During the course of investigation and analysis, CCTV footage has revealed the involvement of a salesman and his other two associates who were involved in the commission of the crime.

The duo associates were identified as Wali Mohd Bhat, a resident of Bimar Boniyar, and Zubair Ahmad Lone of Budmulla Sheeri, who were accordingly arrested, and stolen property worth 5 lacs was also recovered from their possession.

Further investigation is going on, and more recoveries are expected, the police said.