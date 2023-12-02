Members Of Legislature Must Abide By Behaviour Witnessed In Constituent Assembly, Says V-P Dhankhar

New Delhi, Dec 2: Ahead of the Winter session of Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday urged all members of the legislature to abide by the behaviour witnessed in the country’s Constituent Assembly that saw “hardly any disruptions” during its three-year tenure.

Delivering the Rajendra Prasad Memorial Lecture – 2023 at the Akashvani Rang Bhawan here, Vice-President Dhankhar also said a big change has come about in the country that began in 2014.

“I am not indicating towards politics. But in a large country like India, if there is political stability, then people’s talents march forward in the right direction. After three decades, in 2014, that occasion came when India got a strong one-party government,” Dhankhar said.

“And what was the result? India-made UPI has been adopted by many countries, India is setting new standards globally that is recognised by the world, India is the setter of agenda. The world is looking at us as to what is our point of view on an issue,” he said.

Hailing Rajendra Prasad for his three years as president of the Constituent Assembly, Dhankhar said he ran the House in a manner such that every member could showcase their talents to the fullest.

“There were problems, divisions and different points of view but, for three years, you (India’s first president Rajendra Prasad) ran the House in a manner that we could get an amazing Constitution. There was no disruption in the three years of the Constituent Assembly, there was a positive debate. There was hardly any disruption and consensus was the basis,” the vice-president said.

“From this stage, taking inspiration from him, I urge all the members of the legislature that they should abide by the behaviour that was witnessed in the Constituent Assembly. This would be beneficial to our country and the world,” he said.

The Constituent Assembly was established to draft a Constitution for India. It met for the first time in New Delhi on December 9, 1946, and its last session was held on January 24, 1950.

Dhankhar’s remarks come ahead of the Winter session of Parliament that begins on Monday. During its 15 sittings till December 22, it is expected to consider key draft legislations, including three bills to replace the colonial-era criminal laws.

Dhankhar said the Indian economy was in “very concerning situation” about a decade ago and was considered part of the “fragile five”.

“India, where one-sixth of the world’s population lives, was a burden on the global economy. Countries were worried how will India come out of the fragile five. This is just a matter of one decade ago. Now, the situation is such that we have surpassed the UK and France to become the fifth largest economy,” the vice-president said.

This has happened due to the hard work of 140 crore Indians and efficient leadership. By the end of this decade, till 2030, India will achieve a new milestone by surpassing Germany and Japan to become the third largest economy, he said. (AGENCIES)