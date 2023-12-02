Important To Choose Films Based On Merit Of Script: Katrina Kaif

Mumbai, Dec 2: Bollywood star Katrina Kaif says rather than falling into a trap of repeating herself, she goes by her instinct when choosing a script. In her two-decade-long journey in the movies, Katrina has cemented her position as one of the most successful female stars in the Hindi film industry. Some of her notable films are “Tiger” franchise, “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, “Bharat”, “Phantom”, “Rajneeti” and “Namastey London”.

“It is important for all of us as actors to just focus on the script, and the film. As long as we don’t try to fall into a trap of repeating ourselves and do instinctively what we feel… if that happens to be action film, it is fantastic, or comedy that’s also good,” Katrina told PTI in an interview.

“It is important to choose films based on the merit of the script and what is connecting to you in that moment. You have to believe in it and you have to go out there and give your 1000 percent and be on set with that conviction. Then the rest is up to god, whether it connects with the audience or not,” she added.

The 40-year-old said she is a self-critical person and often search for ways to better herself.

“I always, in my mind, think a lot. I overthink a lot of things. So, I’m always trying to look for ways I can better myself next time, or how can I give something more to the role. That’s self-improvement,” she said.

Elated with the success of “Tiger 3”, which has made over Rs 447 crore at the box office globally, Katrina expressed her gratitude to the public for their love and support.

The third part of the Salman Khan-fronted franchise, which released on November 12, is directed by Maneesh Sharma of “Fan” fame.

“Audiences’ love and support is what allows us to keep making these films. ‘Tiger’ franchise has been such an important part of our lives for the last 11 years. Whenever time comes to do another ‘Tiger’ film, it’s such a thrilling and exciting time for me and we look forward to it so much,” the actor said.

Having worked on more than half a dozen films together, including “Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya”, “Partner” and “Bharat”, Katrina said she and Salman are aware of each others’ process as actors.

“When we are on set… Salman is constantly thinking, he is thinking about the scene, he is trying to ideate it. We have worked together in so many films, you are able to read that person, you are able to know them. Also, having that tuning is also very beneficial for how it comes across on screen,” she added.

“Tiger 3” is backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF). The film is a part of the studio’s spy universe, which also features Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan” and Hrithik Roshan’s “War”. (AGENCIES)