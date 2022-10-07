Members of Kerala Legislative Assembly Committee on Welfare of Backward Class Communities; Public delegations call on LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, October 7: Members of Kerala Legislative Assembly Committee on Welfare of Backward Class Communities called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today here at Raj Bhawan.

The Committee comprising of its members including Sh Kurukkoli Moideen, Sh K. Babu, Sh A. Prabhakaran, Sh KK Ramachandran and Sh G. Stephen are on a study tour to the UT of J&K.

The Lt Governor observed that the end of Articles 370 and 35A has heralded a new dawn of equity, fairness and empowerment and due rights have been conferred upon the deprived communities and the J&K Government is working tirelessly towards social equality and justice for all.

Later, a deputation of BJP leaders including Dr. Ali Mohammad, Incharge BJP J&K Minority Morcha and Sh Umar Jan, District President, BJYM Budgam also called on the Lt Governor and apprised him of various developmental issues of Budgam pertaining to strengthening of road network of prominent tourist & religious places like Doodhpathri, Tosamaidan, Yusmarg and Charar-i-Sharief; water filtration plant at Khansahib and repair of LT Poles.

Similarly, a delegation of Shia Community members led by Sh Aga Syed Abbas Rizvi of J&K Peoples Justice Front projected various demands for the upliftment of Shia Community, including establishment of Shia Waqf Board.

Meanwhile, Chowdhary Khurshid Doie, Tehsil President, J&K Gujjar & Bakerwal Youth Welfare Conference from Karnah submitted a memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor pertaining to construction of Gujjar Boys & Girls hostel, smart schools for tribal villages & Women ITI Centre at Karnah; provision of solar plants for inhabitants of tribal villages; special recruitment drive for SPOs, besides water supply; strengthening of road connectivity; playground and establishment of Skill Development Centre in Karnah area.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the members of the delegations reiterated the commitment of the UT Government for equitable development of all regions and welfare of every section of the society.

The Lt Governor assured the delegations that their genuine issues would be taken up for consideration and early redressal.