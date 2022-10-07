Govt committed to support J&K towards development of crafts, artisans: Prashant Goyal

Distributes certificates, artisan cards among artisans at Kashmir Haat

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 07: Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce, Prashant Goyal, today reaffirmed that the government is committed to support Jammu and Kashmir towards development of crafts and artisans.

Goyal stated this while addressing distribution ceremony of certificates and Artisans cards at Kashmir Haat here.

Director National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL), New Delhi, Dr Aquil Ahmad and Director Handcrafts & Handloom, Mehmood Ahmad Shah, trainees, artisans and other concerned were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the valedictory function, Principal Secretary said that Craft Development Institution (CDI) has adopted a comprehensive approach towards making Kashmir handicrafts competitive with huge marke sustainability. He reiterated that the government of India is determined to extended all possible support to J&K and its artisans for the development of crafts.

He applauded NCPUL for planning to establish new training centers and other support requirements so that youth get employment and can subsequently contribute to themselves and society at large. He said, so far, GI tags have been acquired for seven products while this tagging for seven more products is in process.

Director NCPUL, who is also chairman of Aabru Welfare Society, and Director Handicrafts and Handloom also spoke on the occasion.

On the occasion, Goyal distributed certificates among 80 girls, 40 each from CDI Srinagar and 40 from Aabru Women Welfare Society Bandipora who have successfully completed their six month course in paper Machie.