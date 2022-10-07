Air Vice Marshal Praveen Keshav Vohra meets LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, October 07: Air Vice Marshal Praveen Keshav Vohra, AVSM, VM, Air Officer Commanding Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh today met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhawan.

The AOC and the Lt Governor discussed various important issues pertaining to the air defence management system in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor lauded the courage and valour displayed by the Indian Air Force personnel while discharging their duties and appreciated their valuable support to the population living in remote & high-altitude areas and the crucial role played by the IAF during emergent situations.