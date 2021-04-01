Member, Central Waqf Council; Former Deputy Chairman, J&K Legislative Council call on Lt Governor

JAMMU: Member, Central Waqf Council and Chairperson, Waqf Development Committee, Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here today.

Dr. Andrabi discussed with the Lt Governor about various issues of public welfare and important matters concerning the working of the Waqf Board. She also shared her views about the prevailing development scenario in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor advised Dr. Andrabi to take requisite measures for continuous improvement in the working of the Board. He further urged her to continue working for the welfare of the people.

Similarly, Former Deputy Chairman, J&K Legislative Council and former Legislator Sh. Javed Ahmad Rana apprised the Lt Governor about various important development issues of Mendhar area including construction of two bridges in Mendhar Town, Mini Secretariat and Trauma Centre in the Sub Division; establishment of District Headquarters of Mission Youth at Mendhar; adoption of Chhungan and Kalaban villages under Tribal village Scheme; strengthening of road connectivity; upgradation of schools; augmenting the numbers of ATMs in the area, and construction of outdoor stadium at Bhatidar, Mendhar.

Sh. Javed Rana also conveyed the gratitude and appreciation on behalf of the people of the LOC belt for the decision of ceasefire agreement by the two governments across the border, which will lead to sustained peace in the region.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the former Legislator observed that the UT Government is cognizant of all the concerns of the people of border areas and will deal with all their issues with utmost sensitivity and priority. He assured the former Legislator that the issues put forth by him would be looked into earnestly for their redressal on merit.