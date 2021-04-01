ED files chargesheet against resident of J&K’s Baramulla in terror funding case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint (equivalent of a chargesheet) against Aijaz Hussain Khawaja, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, in a 2006 terror funding case. The agency has already attached residential flat at Jangpura, New Delhi and balance in the bank account held by the wife of the Aijaz Hussain Khawaja.

In 2006, Khawaja was apprehended with a bag containing 2.05 kg RDX and Rs 49 lakh in cash by the special cell of Delhi Police. He was sentenced for seven years under section 5(b) of Explosive Substances Act, 1908 along with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The seized amount was also confiscated by the trial court.

The agency in a release claimed that it’s probe revealed that the accused was involved in illegal activities related to terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir. “Out of such illegal activities, he had generated proceeds of crime in lakhs. During that period, he was in touch with Muktiar Ahmed Bhatt alias Ahmed (a Pakistan based LeT operative in league with Pakistan ISI) to undertake financial dealings for various separatists and terrorist activities”, the agency said. (AGENCY)