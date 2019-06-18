Mehbooba Mufti meets Governor

By
Daily Excelsior
-

Srinagar:  Ms. Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Ms. Mufti shared with Governor her views relating to the present political, and socio-economic situation in the State. They also discussed various issues relating to the growth and development of the State.

