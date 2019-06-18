Keen on deepening engagement with startup ecosystem in India: WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Messaging giant WhatsApp Tuesday said it is focussed on deepening engagement with startups in India to help them leverage technology platforms and scale operations to solve various issues.

The Facebook-owned company also announced the winners of its ‘Startup India-WhatsApp Grand Challenge’, awarding a total of USD 2,50,000 to five startups.

“It’s five months into the job and one of my goals was to deepen WhatsApp’s engagement in India on multiple fronts. As a tech company, we can be a very important partner to the startup ecosystem…we are doing to deepen our engagement with the startup and tech ecosystem,” WhatsApp India Head Abhijit Bose told reporters here.

He added that the company will evaluate various routes to engage with the startup community in India.

Interestingly, last week, Facebook had announced picking up a minority stake in Bengaluru-based Meesho that helps entrepreneurs set up online businesses via social channels. (AGENCIES)