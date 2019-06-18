BJP’s surprise pick Om Birla all set to become LS Speaker

NEW DELHI: The BJP’s surprise pick –Om Birla– is all set to become next Lok Sabha Speaker after his candidature on Tuesday was backed by all NDA allies as also by the YSR Congress Party, the Biju Janata Dal and key opposition parties, including the Congress.

A notice was given to the Lok Sabha Secretariat by the BJP, proposing the name of Birla, a two-time MP from Kota-Bundi seat in Rajasthan, for the Speaker’s post and bringing a motion for his election, which will be held on Wednesday.

As per sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed 57 year old Birla’s name for the post. The Rajasthan leader is considered to be close to both Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

Birla’s surprise nomination is seen by many in the BJP as a message from the top leadership that the party will promote leaders who keep a low-profile and work at the ground-level. (AGENCIES)