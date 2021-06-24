Meeting of PAC Ladakh convened to empanel newspapers for advt

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, June 24: Panel Advisory Committee (PAC) of UT Ladakh met today under the chairmanship of Padma Angmo, Secretary, Information to initiate the process of empanelment of Newspapers and Periodicals for getting advertisements from the various departments of UT Administration.

During the meeting, applications submitted by 15 publishers for empanelment was examined by the committee for due consideration based on fulfillment of all the eligibility criterions. The Committee decided to have a second meeting in the next week based on recommendations and comments put forth by the members during the meeting.

As per the Advertisement Policy of the Administration of UT Ladakh, 2021 issued on March 11, 2021, newspapers/ periodicals are eligible for empanelment for advertisements if they fulfill the laid down eligibility conditions. It includes minimum paid circulation of 1000 copies for newspapers and 500 copies for periodicals published in Ladakh, registration of newspaper/ periodicals with RNI and strict adherence to journalistic Code of Ethics.

The committee members comprising Suhail Ahmed, Dy Dir Information & Public Relations; Amit Singh Chandel, Director, Finance; Kunzes Angmo, Director, Tourism; Mumtaz Ali, Director, Social Welfare Department, Ghulam Nabi Tak, AD Information, Leh; Mohd Ali Tak, AD Information, Kargil, Aga Syed Hashim Razvi, Executive Editor, Weekly Voice of Ladakh and Stanzin Desal, Editor, Reach Ladakh attended the meeting.