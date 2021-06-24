DC takes stock of public grievances at Dansal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: To get first-hand account of the public grievances, Deputy Commissioner, Anshul Garg today visited Block Dansal to attend a public outreach programme in which delegations from different Panchayats, besides scores of individuals apprised him about the problems being faced by them in day to day life.

The main issues highlighted during the programme were related to revenue services, land compensation, issuance of ration cards, Road connectivity, drinking water availability, improvement in power supply scenario, installation of hand pumps, health centres etc.

The DC gave patient hearing to the PRI members, delegations and individuals and passed on the spot directions to the concerned officers for early redress of their genuine grievances. He assured that the highlighted issues of public importance will be taken up with concerned quarters besides all the pendency and public service delivery slackness shall be reviewed thoroughly.

He also impressed upon the officers to work with zeal for ensuring the delivery of the benefits to the rural masses and to achieve the development targets. He said that the motive of this public outreach program was to reach out to the people and understand their problems.

BDC Chairperson Nagrota, Reenu Thappa, BDC Chairperson Dansal Shamima, ADC Satish Sharma, ACD Ashok Kumar, DSWO Ajay Salan, BDO Dansal, PRI members along with other officers of the line department and a large number of people were present at the program.