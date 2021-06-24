Major scam surfaces in Poonch PHE Div, huge cache of pipes seized

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: With the recovery of a large quantity of PHE pipes of different diameters from three private shops in Mendhar area, a major scam has surfaced in Poonch Jal Shakti / PHE Division.

Official sources said that based on a specific information, a Police party from Mendhar led by SHO Insp Manzoor Kohli and SI Gulshan P Singh, under the direct supervision of SSP Poonch, Dr Vinod Kumar raided private shops at Kottan village, about 8 kms from Mendhar town, on Mendhar-Bhimber Gali Road this morning.

The Police team found huge quantity of water pipes worth crores of Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department dumped for the last several years in three shops. The pipes had Government markings on them and some were without any stamp. The police party seized the pipes stored in these private stores and sealed them in presence of Magistrate.

The police also registered a case FIR No. 243, under section 409 IPC ( Criminal breach of trust by Public servant) and 109 IPC (abetment, dealing with giving and acceptance of bribe), at Mendhar Police Station in this connection. The police said owner of the shops and some locals were giving contradictory statements when inquired about the Government property dumped there at Kottan village, adjoining Balakote Block of Mendhar Sub Division.

A senior police official said some concerned PHE officials were summoned at the site and the shutters of shops unlocked. Inside the shops, the pipes which are Government property and meant to be used for the public welfare were found dumped for years together. This illegal store was operational since long and involvement of some engineers can not be ruled out. The police was also looking into the role of a local JE promoted and shifted to Rajouri in the recent past, he added.

“The pipes were seized as police put two locks, one belonging to the police and the other of the PHE department,” the official said.

SSP Poonch, Dr Vinod Kumar when contacted said that on the specific inputs, the police conducted raid at Kottan village. He said why these pipes were stored there and for what purpose, this is the matter of investigation. The SHO Mendhar has sealed the shops and a police team has been constituted to hold thorough probe.

He said till now, the value of the goods/ pipes and their number could not be ascertained but the police party was on the job. “Whosoever is found to be involved, will face action under law,” the SSP added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Poonch Inder Jeet said that if someone commits wrong, he would not be spared. “Action as per law will be taken against him,” he said.

Chief Engineer, PHE/Jal Shakti Department Jammu, Mahesh Bhat when contacted said that he came to know about the matter from Executive Engineer, PHE Division Poonch. He said the pipes were stored at private place and for what purpose these pipes were kept there is yet to be ascertained. He assured to share information after completion of preliminary report. He said SE Hyd Circle Poonch Prem Kumar Gupta has been directed to hold preliminary inquiry and submit report. The police, however, said that some of the concerned PHE officials have gone underground and the police was looking for them.