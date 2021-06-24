Pratham Pooja performed at holy cave on Jesht Purnima

SASB, VHP representatives take part in rituals

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: Though this year’s holy Amarnath yatra was cancelled owing to spread of dreaded COVID and in the interests and safety of pilgrims across the country, the Pratham Pooja was performed at holy cave today on the occasion of Jesht Purnima which is also known as Vyas Purnima.

Nitishwar Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, (SASB), performed Pratham Pooja at holy cave, amidst chanting of Vedic Mantras to invoke the blessings of Shri Amarnathji. A Hawan was also performed on the occasion as per traditions.

Besides, the representatives of SASB the members of Vishaw Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Baba Amarnath Yatri Niyas were also present on the occasion.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board has been organising Pratham Pooja on the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Purnima every year to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva for the peaceful conduct of the annual yatra.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2021 has been cancelled, but the Shrine Board is committed to carry out all religious rituals a per past practice, the CEO, SASB said.

The CEO prayed for the good health and well-being of the people on the occasion.

“With the blessings of Lord Shiva, who is a source of strength for people during this difficult time, we shall overcome this health crisis and work towards welfare of the mankind,” the CEO said.

The CEO further said in order to respect the religious sentiments of millions of devotees worldwide, SASB has made all the arrangements for carrying out traditional religious rituals at the holy cave.

The SASB would perform morning and evening Arti of the holy Ice Lingam at the cave shrine from June, 28 to Shravan Purnima falling on August, 22. The timing of the Arti would be 6.00 a.m to 6.30 a.m in the morning and 5.00 p.m to 5.30 p.m in the evening. The devotees can have ‘Darshan’ through live telecast of morning and evening Arti through Shri Amarnathji Shrine Boards website link: http://www.shriamarnathjishrine.com/AartiLive.html or through Shrine Board’s Android based application which may be downloaded through the link: http://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ncog.shriamarnath.

The CEO, was accompanied by Anup Kumar Soni, Additional Chief Executive Officer, SASB, and other officers of the Shrine Board including Krittika Jyotsna, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal; Rahul Pandey, Director Information Department; Nikhil Borkar SP Anantnag; Dr Surinder Jain, National Joint Secretary, VHP; Rajesh Gupta, working president, VHP Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh; Sudershan Khajuria, its general secretary, Karan Singh Charak, senior vice president, VHP and Shakti Dutt Sharma, vice president of Baba Amarnath Yatri Niyas.

Later talking to Excelsior Dr Surinder Jain, national joint secretary VHP said that his organization ahs been struggling for last 11 years that the Pratham Pooja should be started from Jesht Purnima which is an auspicious occasion. He said both dates Jesht Purnima and Sawan Purnima are important in the history of Swami Amarnath Ji. He complimented SASB for accepting his demand and this year the pooja was performed at holy cave.

He said though annual yatra could not be conducted due to COVID situation in the country but expressed the hope that from next year the yatra will continue for two months i.e from Jesht Purnima to Sawan Purnima.

He said the administration and Board worked hard for ensuring the Prathm Pooja today and hoped from next year the yatra will be of 60 days as per the tradition.