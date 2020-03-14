Medium and low danger avalanche warning issued in J&K, Ladakh

JAMMU: Authorities on Saturday issued a medium and a low danger avalanche warning for high altitude areas of various districts of the twin Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, an official said.

The medium danger avalanche warning has been issued for Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and Udhampur districts of Jammu region and Kupwara and Bandipora districts of north Kashmir besides Kargil district in Ladakh, Director of Disaster Management, Jammu and Kashmir, Aamir Ali said.

He said there is also a threat of low danger avalanche in Anantnag, Kulgam, Baramulla and Ganderbal districts. (AGENCIES)