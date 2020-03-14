Azad calls for restoration of democracy, statehood to J&K 

SRINAGAR:Hitting out at the Government for imposing Public Safety Act (PSA) on National Conference (NC) president and MP Farooq Abdullah, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said democracy should be restored in J&K for any political process to start.

He demanded the release of political detainees, including two former chief minister Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, booked under PSA. “Democracy can be restored once all the leaders behind bars — either in jails or in guest houses or under particular act — are released. Let every individual of J&K be released from jail. Let democracy prevail and then we can pick up other fights,” Mr Azad told reporters during a press conference here on Saturday. (AGENCIES)