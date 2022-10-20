MD & CEO J&K Bank calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 20: Baldev Prakash, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the J&K Bank, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhawan here today.

Prakash apprised the Lt Governor about the financial services extended to the people, and the efforts being made by the bank for greater financial inclusion in the UT.

The Lt Governor directed the MD & CEO to expand the access to digital financial services and focus on the financial inclusion which is a key enabler to bridge income gaps and boost shared prosperity.

He further called for dedicated support and financial handholding to the youth, farmers & women through ongoing schemes.