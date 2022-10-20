Karan Singh inaugurates ramp at Ranbireshwar Temple

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 20: Chairman Trustee of J&K Dharmarth Trust and former MP, Dr. Karan Singh on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed ramp for specially-abled persons at Shri Ranbireshwar Temple, Shalamar Road Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion he said that the Trust has done a commendable job by making the ramp for specially-abled persons to make the shrine accessible and inclusive for all.

The former MP was accompanied by Ajatshatru Singh and Kuwrani Ritu Singh.

Ajay Gandotra, President J&K Dharmarth Trust was also present.

After inaugurating the ramp, Dr. Singh along with others performed Pooja in the temple and prayed for peace and prosperity of J&K.

He said that this facility in the temple premises has been designed in a manner that the solutions that work for people with disability are likely to also work well for people in diverse circumstances.

“The Dharmarth Trust has a history to provide state of art facilities to the visiting devotees and this is one among those to provide an opportunity to physically challenged people to pay obeisance at the shrine without any difficulty and hardship,” Dr. Singh maintained.

Ajatshatru Singh said that launch of the ramp in the temple is testimony to the fact that Dharmarth Trust is focused to take care of one and all.

He said that the facility dedicated to the people at Shri Ranbireshwar Temple will ensure that persons with disabilities have no barrier in entering and using all the facilities necessary for paying obeisance at the shrine.